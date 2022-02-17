IDLES cancel Cardiff gig on safety grounds after weather warning

IDLES have been forced to cancel their show at Cardiff’s Motorpoint Arena tomorrow (February 18) due to adverse weather conditions.

The band confirmed the news today (February 17), saying that safety is their “number one priority”. On Friday, areas of Wales including Cardiff are expected to face winds of up to 100mph. The Met Office has issued a red warning, meaning that there is danger to life.

“We have been keeping updated on the weather situation for Cardiff, and a red weather warning for the area has just been issued,” IDLES wrote on Twitter.

“Safety is our number one priority and with the inability for people to travel we are left with no choice than to not go ahead with the show tomorrow. Our team is working on a rescheduled date so please hold on to your tickets. Stay safe.”

The Bristol punks are set to continue their rescheduled winter/spring European tour dates this month and next – see dates below.

FEBRUARY

28 – Paris, Elysee Montmartre

MARCH

01 – Paris, Elysee Montmartre

02 – Lyon, Transbordeur

03 – Milan, Fabrique

06 – Toulouse, Le Bikini

07 – Bilbao, Santana

09 – Barcelona, Razzmatazz

10 – Madrid, Riviera

11 – Lisbon, Colisseum

For the full details of IDLES’ 2022 world tour, which include more UK and European dates later in the year, head here.

In other news, IDLES have been confirmed alongside Little Simz and Father John Misty as some of the leading names on the line-up for BBC Radio 6 Music Festival 2022.

The annual live music event is set to take place in multiple venues in Cardiff from April 1-3, marking the first in-person festival to be held by 6 Music since 2020. Last year’s event was digital-only due to the COVID pandemic.

IDLES, Simz and Misty are joined on the 6 Music Festival 2022 line-up by Pixies, Wet Leg, Beabadoobee, Cat Power, Johnny Marr, Self Esteem, Khruangbin, Bloc Party, Lucy Dacus, Sports Team and more.