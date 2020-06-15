GAMING  

IDLES post cryptic teaser video on Facebook

Something is coming on June 16

By Debbie Carr
Joe Talbot of IDLES performs at ACL in Austin, Texas. CREDIT: Gary Miller/Getty Images

IDLES have left fans scratching their heads in confusion after posting a cryptic video on their Facebook page earlier today (June 15) where they tease… something.

16 JUNE 2020IDLESBAND.COM

Posted by IDLES on Sunday, June 14, 2020

The slow-motion video featured in the post sees a giant balloon heading straight for a naked man’s face, offering little explanation why. The caption was simply “16 JUNE 2020” with a link to IDLES’ official website.

Fans have taken to the comments section to guess what the band are teasing, with many hoping this signals the release of ‘Grounds’ – a currently unreleased track, which was teased live during a run of shows in December last year.

Others have suggested this may be IDLES announcing a follow up to their last studio album ‘Joy As An Act Of Resistance’ (2018).

IDLES have recently voiced their support for the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests happening both in the UK and across the world. On June 6, the band directed fans to a virtual protest with livestreamed footage of the London event, saying, “Together, our voices will be heard. Black Lives do, have, and always will Matter.”

More recently, IDLES released a limited edition charity tee called ‘No One Is An Island’ with all proceeds going to the Black Lives Matter movement. As of June 12, they had raised a total of £30,268.

🖤

Posted by IDLES on Thursday, June 11, 2020

