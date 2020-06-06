IDLES direct fans to virtual protest in support of Black Lives Matter

IDLES have voiced their support for ongoing protests for racial equality, and have asked fans who cannot attend physical demonstrations to do so remotely via a virtual protest created by Black Lives Matter.

Black Lives Matter have created a virtual protest via Zoom that can be joined by up to 100,000 people, with footage broadcast live from the protest and speeches from a number of activists. It takes place at 2pm tomorrow (June 7) and can be found here.

“COVID-19 makes demonstrating harder. Many people who want to join protests are key workers, immunocompromised, live with elderly people, or simply want to avoid crowds of people for their own safety,” IDLES said on Instagram.

“But it also makes taking a stand more important; another example of the institutional bias has been that twice as many black people have died from COVID-19.”

IDLES added: “Together, our voices will be heard. Black Lives do, have, and always will Matter.”

A number of people have taken to the streets across the UK in support of racial inequality following the death of George Floyd.

However UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock has urged the public not to breach lockdown restrictions in order to protest. He said in Downing Street’s daily briefing yesterday (June 5) that he was “appalled” at Floyd’s death, but that coronavirus remains “a real threat”.

Among those protesting in London was Star Wars actor John Boyega, who addressed crowds in London’s Hyde Park with a powerful speech.

“Black lives have always mattered,” he said. “We have always been important. We have always meant something. We have always succeeded regardless. And now is the time. I ain’t waiting.”