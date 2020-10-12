IDLES, Foals and DMA’s announced for Leeds’ ‘Sounds Of The City’ gig series

IDLES, Foals and DMA’s have been announced as the 2021 headliners for Leeds’ outdoor gig series ‘Sounds Of The City’.

The shows will be hosted at Millennium Square in the city from July 8-10 2021, with the Manchester-originating gig series aiming to expand into Leeds next year following the successful introduction of the event in Cardiff last year.

The Leeds edition of ‘Sounds Of The City’ will welcome IDLES on Thursday July 8 (with support from The Big Moon) and Foals on Friday July 9.

DMA’s will close out the series on Saturday July 10. More special guests for each of the three gigs will be announced soon.

Tickets for all three shows go on sale this Friday (October 16) at 10am. You can find out more details about ‘Sounds Of The City’ Leeds by heading here.

Foals’ booking at ‘Sounds Of The City’ is part of a trio of shows announced by the band today (October 12) which has further expanded their rescheduled 2021 UK tour.

IDLES’ Leeds show will come during their own UK headline tour next year in support of their new album ‘Ultra Mono’. The band will also serve as one of the major special guests at next year’s pair of Pearl Jam shows in London’s Hyde Park.

DMA’s will head out on a UK headline tour in April 2021, with further dates — including this Leeds show — set for the summer.