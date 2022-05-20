IDLES, Holly Humberstone, Jessie Buckley and Bernard Butler join Connect Festival 2022

Connect Music Festival has announced IDLES, Holly Humberstone, Jessie Buckley and Bernard Butler, will be joining the festival’s 2022 line-up.

The National and The Chemical Brothers were previously announced as headliners of the Scottish festival, which takes place at Edinburgh’s Royal Highland Centre from August 26 – 28. View the line-up poster below.

Other names on the bill for the rebooted event, include Mogwai, Little Simz, Self Esteem, Black Country, New Road, Jon Hopkins, Black Coffee, Bonobo, Bombay Bicycle Club, John Grant, LOW, Idlewild and more. Tickets for the festival are available here.

Massive Attack were set to headline the fest, but IDLES will replace them, now that the band is no longer able to perform their shows this summer according to a statement from the festival.

Unfortunately Massive Attack are no longer able to perform their shows this Summer. We are pleased to welcome @idlesband who will play in their place this August. We will be announcing the second wave of artists to the line-up next week. Tickets – https://t.co/uBbCadoLU5 pic.twitter.com/9vzFSgHg0Q — Connect (@ConnectFestSCO) May 12, 2022

“We are delighted to be announcing our line-up for Connect today,” said DF Concerts & Events CEO, Geoff Ellis. “For some time now we have been working tirelessly and carefully to curate a captivating line-up for the first edition of our new iteration of Connect and we have been really excited to share it.

“While Connect is a brand new festival proposition, it will still retain many qualities from – and the ethos of – its namesake from 2007 and 2008, especially regarding the music, entertainment, food and drink programmes.

Meanwhile, IDLES have announced a special Glastonbury warm-up show, which will also be their only UK headline gig of 2022. The five-piece will be among the major acts who will grace the Worthy Farm festival’s main stages from June 22-26. The gig is set to take place at Coventry’s HMV Empire on June 23.

The Bristol band recently performed at a charity benefit show in their hometown which raised money for War Child’s Ukraine appeal. IDLES also recently guested on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, where they performed their song ‘Crawl!’ from their fourth studio album, ‘CRAWLER’.