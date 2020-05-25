IDLES have shared a huge new remix of Hull four-piece LIFE‘s recent single ‘Switching On’ – listen to the NME premiere below.

The standalone single follows LIFE’s 2019 album ‘A Picture Of Good Health’, and has been warped into an intimidating, industrial new beast by IDLES guitarist Mark Bowen.

Speaking of the new remix, Bowen said: “I have watched LIFE play live well over 100 times and one thing that I really wanted to maintain through the remix is how incredibly tight they are as a band, so I left everything from the original in there. There was something new they were bringing with the song, there’s that assured LIFE sound central but there are experiments in electronics and noise coming closer to the surface.

“I wanted to push those ideas further, exaggerate them to the point of becoming violent. I often think a remix should eschew the original vocal, all my favourite remixes are unrecognisable as songs, that felt inappropriate here. Mez [Green, LIFE frontman] stays front and centre where he belongs.”

Listen to the IDLES remix of ‘Switching On’ below:

Adding his thoughts on the remix, LIFE frontman Mez Green said: “Switching On is an experimental love-song. When writing the track we homed in on new textures, noises and beats as we continue to fall in love with all aspects of music making, as a result we thought the original single would also work as a remix. Mark Bowen, one of the band’s closest friends, took the helm.

“Bowen has added some flirtatious sleaze. He has made the track sound like the love you would find coming out the backside of a city at night. It’s seedy, it’s vast and it rains down on you just like IDLES do from their necessary pulpit.”

IDLES recently returned with new single ‘Mr Motivator’, the first preview of their upcoming third album.

Revisit what went down when LIFE launched their last album ‘A Picture Of Good Health’ at a London kebab shop.