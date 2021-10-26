IDLES’ Joe Talbot announces UK Q&A shows with Alan McGee

IDLES‘ Joe Talbot has announced details of three Q&A evenings across the UK later this year, hosted by Creation Records head Alan McGee.
McGee will lead conversations between fans and the frontman of the Bristol band at a trio of shows across November and December.
The talks will begin in The Y Theatre in Leicester on November 19 before heading to The Foundry in Sheffield and finally wrapping up with a pair of matinee and evening London shows on December 4.
Grab tickets for the Leicester show here, Sheffield here, and London (matinee/evening).
The shows will come shortly after the release of IDLES fourth album ‘Crawler’, which lands on November 12 via Partisan.
The band are currently on a sold-out 23-date North American tour. They’ll begin 2022 with a run of sold-out UK and Ireland shows throughout January and February, including a four-night stretch at the O2 Academy Brixton in London.
See the UK and Ireland dates below:
JANUARY 2022
16 – O2 Academy Brixton, London
17 – O2 Academy Brixton, London
18 – O2 Academy Brixton, London
19 – O2 Academy Brixton, London
21 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff
22 – O2 Academy, Birmingham
24 – Vicar Street, Dublin
25 – Vicar Street, Dublin
26 – Vicar Street, Dublin
28 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester
29 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester
30 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester
FEBRUARY 2022
1 – O2 Academy, Sheffield
2 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle
3 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow
4 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow
5 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow
Before the UK tour begins, the band will ring in 2022 by supporting The Strokes at a huge New York City show at the Barclays Center on New Year’s Eve.