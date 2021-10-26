IDLES’ Joe Talbot announces UK Q&A shows with Alan McGee

IDLES‘ Joe Talbot has announced details of three Q&A evenings across the UK later this year, hosted by Creation Records head Alan McGee.

McGee will lead conversations between fans and the frontman of the Bristol band at a trio of shows across November and December.

The talks will begin in The Y Theatre in Leicester on November 19 before heading to The Foundry in Sheffield and finally wrapping up with a pair of matinee and evening London shows on December 4.

Grab tickets for the Leicester show here, Sheffield here, and London (matinee/evening).