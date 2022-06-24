Idles’ Joe Talbot dedicates ‘Mother’ to “every woman” following overturn of Roe v. Wade

Joe Talbot of Idles has spoken out against the overturn of Roe V. Wade today (June 24) during the band’s Glastonbury 2022 performance.

The supreme court overturned the landmark case earlier today, which granted women in the US the right to terminate a pregnancy 50 years ago.

Right before the band played ‘Mother’ during their festival set, Talbot shared a dedication speaking out on the ruling.

“Of course, this is for every mother and every woman and her right to choose whether she is a mother or not,” Talbot said. “Long live the open-minded long live my mother and long live every single one of you.”

Joe Talbot of @idlesband calling out the overturn of Roe v. Wade during the bands #Glastonbury2022 set#NMEGlasto pic.twitter.com/nIPe5XdWA9 — Erica Campbell (@ericacxmpbell) June 24, 2022

Talbot’s call out follows multiple artists peaking out about the ruling. Fellow Glastonbury Phoebe Bridgers, who is also set to perform Friday, recently wrote an open letter about abortion rights.

Taking to her Instagram stories and Twitter, she shared her own experience before asking fans to donate.

“I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour,” she wrote. “I went to planned parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill.”

The singer added: “It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access” before sharing a link to a list of abortion funds to donate.

