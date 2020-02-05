IDLES’ Joe Talbot announces ‘In Conversation’ UK and Ireland tour

IDLES frontman Joe Talbot has announced an ‘In Conversation’ tour, with live music and special guests — including Creation Records co-founder Alan McGee — promised.

Talbot will invite questions from the audience on each stop on his eight-date tour, which kicks off in Manchester at The Breadshed next Thursday (February 13).

These live events will also give fans “the opportunity to hear about Talbot’s life, influences and career with IDLES”. Special guests, including McGee and Inspiral Carpets musician Clint Boon, have also been promised.

You can see details of Talbot’s ‘In Conversation’ tour below, as well as ticket links for each gig.

February

13 – The Breadshed, Manchester (with Clint Boon, and live music from Faux Pas & Witch Fever)

23 – The Old Dr Bells Baths, Edinburgh (with Jonzip McNeill)

29 – Barras Art and Design Venue, Glasgow (with Alan McGee)

March

1 – Square Chapel Arts Centre, Halifax (with Alan McGee)

2 – The Water Rats, London (with Alan McGee, and live music from The Clockwords)

7 – The Sugar Club, Dublin

8 – The Sugar Club, Dublin

12 – The Night Owl, Birmingham (with Alan McGee, and live music from The Jack Fletcher Band & The Pagans S.O.H)

IDLES, meanwhile, recently disclosed that the follow-up to their acclaimed 2018 album ‘Joy As An Act of Resistance’ is nearing completion, with Talbot revealing last month that the record is “being mixed right now”.

The forthcoming album is set to include contributions from rising US producer Kenny Beats, who recently praised Idles as “the best band in the whole world”.

“I heard IDLES and was like: ‘This is all I want to work on, this is all I want to do, these guys are the best,'” Kenny said. “I got into their DMs and told them that, and luckily we got to meet and the proof is in the pudding. I care so much and I think they can tell. It has nothing to do with anybody knowing we’re working together or money or anything.

“I love what they’re doing, I want to be a part [of it], so now everyone knows I’m a part of it.”