News Music News

IDLES’ Joe Talbot launches virtual talk show with Lauren Mayberry, Kenny Beats, Kate Tempest and more

The first two episodes of the show, which is also set to feature Sharon Van Etten, Jehnny Beth and more, are available to watch now

By Will Richards
IDLES
IDLES' Joe Talbot on BALLEY TV. Credit: Press.

IDLES frontman Joe Talbot has launched his own virtual chat show.

BALLEY TV, named after Talbot’s record label Balley Records, has shared its first two episodes and announced a huge line-up of guests for future editions.

Appearing on the first episode are IDLES bassist Adam Devonshire, Pussy Riot‘s Nadya Tolokonnikova and The Streets‘ Mike Skinner, while the second edition features Hak Baker and Chvrches vocalist Lauren Mayberry – watch both those episodes in full below.

Future episodes of the series feature an all-star cast, including Sharon Van Etten, Kate Tempest, IDLES collaborator and producer Kenny Beats, Pearl Jam‘s Jeff Ament, Savages vocalist Jehnny Beth and many, many more. See the full list of guests below, and the dates on which they will be appearing.

Episode 1 – Mike Skinner (The Streets) & Nadya Tolokonnikova (Pussy Riot)
Episode 2 – Lauren Mayberry (CHVRCHES) & Hak Baker 
Episode 3 – Arlo Parks & Billy Bragg (Friday July 3)
Episode 4 – Kate Tempest & Kenny Beats (Friday July 17)
Episode 5 – Ishmael Butler & Sharon Van Etten (Friday July 31)
Episode 6 – Jeff Ament (Pearl Jam), Jehnny Beth (Savages) & Fern Ford (The Big Moon) (Friday August 14)

IDLES announced their third album ‘Ultra Mono’, due in September via Partisan, last week, alongside new track ‘Grounds’.

Reviewing ‘Grounds’, NME wrote: “‘Grounds’ bundles up all the belief that this special band have inspired and sees IDLES more fearless than ever. “Do you hear that thunder,” Talbot asks with a knowing grin. “That’s the sound of the strength in numbers.” Join in or get out of the way.”

