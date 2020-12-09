Idles join line-up for next summer’s Eden Sessions series

Idles have joined the line-up for next year’s Eden Sessions.

The Bristol punk outfit, who released their third album ‘Ultra Mono’ in September, will perform at the Cornwall event on July 11, 2021.

“Idles are the most passionate, politically driven and vitally relevant band in the UK right now, said Rita Broe, the Managing Director of Eden Sessions Ltd. “Their celebration of community and diversity echoes our own ethos and we are delighted to present them at Eden.”

Support will come from Belgian-Caribbean artist Charlotte Adigéry as well as noise rock band Spectres, who are also from Bristol.

Tickets for Idles’ show go on general here next Thursday (December 15) at 4:30pm (GMT).

The latest Eden Sessions announcement comes after My Chemical Romance, Diana Ross, Lionel Richie and Bryan Adams joined next year’s programme.

Idles are also set to embark on an intimate in-store tour of the UK in 2021 before a summer tour of the UK and Europe, with support from Anna Calvi, Jehnny Beth, Cate Le Bon and more. They’ll also open for Pearl Jam at BST Hyde Park, alongside Pixies.

Last week, Idles shared the black-and-white cartoon video for ‘Kill Them With Kindness’. The clip was directed and designed by James Carbutt and animated by Pip Williamson.

“The dingy pub setting in the film is based on the Working Men’s Clubs of my hometown [Barnsley],” Carbutt explained. “It was nice to imagine IDLES bursting in and spreading a message of love.”