IDLES’ Jon Beavis completes charity run in support of Rosa and Reclaim These Streets

IDLES‘ Jon Beavis has completed a 104km charity run in support of women’s organisations Rosa and Reclaim These Streets.

The band’s drummer raised more than £5,500 and said the challenge was tough and thanked the “generous people” who donated.

He took part in the run just weeks after Sarah Everard’s body was in found woodland in Kent.

Advertisement

Beavis told BBC News: “When the news of Sarah Everard came up, I think it shocked a lot of guys I know because we’re almost blind to it.”

Throughout April he often ran with female friends who shared their stories along the way.

“It was a conversation that needed to be more in the limelight and doing it for this whole month kept it in that limelight,” he added. The last few weeks have shone a light on many shocking aspects of our society, and how women especially, have been… Posted by IDLES on Sunday, March 28, 2021

Speaking previously on IDLES’ official Facebook, last month, Beavis said: “The last few weeks have shone a light on many shocking aspects of our society, and how women especially, have been living in fear and trepidation within their day-to-day lives.

“I have been listening, educating, and making myself accountable by thinking about the changes that I, and hopefully others, must make in order to be a part of the change moving forward.

Advertisement

“Over the month of April, I will be running 100km to raise money for Rosa. Rosa recently took over the Reclaim These Streets Crowdfunder and will be managing the distribution of funds raised going forward.”

Meanwhile, IDLES recently confirmed their live return this summer, with the band set to play two separate shows on September 3.

The Bristol punks will perform a special afternoon set at the inaugural edition of London’s Wide Awake festival, before traveling back to their native city for a huge homecoming show at Clifton Downs.