IDLES, Kojey Radical and more set to join Jamie T at Finsbury Park gig

It’s been announced today (January 31) that IDLES, Kojey Radical and more are set to join Jamie T at his huge Finsbury Park gig this summer.

Set to take place on June 30, 2023, the outdoor event will serve as the singer-songwriter’s biggest headline gig to date. You can buy any remaining tickets for the event here.

Speaking about appearing alongside Jamie T, IDLES’ Joe Talbot said:”There are certain artists that it would be hard to imagine the British musical landscape without. Jamie T is most certainly one, and one of my personal heroes, so this will be a big old win for all of us. All is love.”

Others set to perform in front of a crowd of 45,000 include Biig Piig, Hak Baker and Willie J Healey.

Healey recently collaborated with Jamie T on track ‘Thank You‘.

The new song will appear on Healey’s upcoming album ‘Bunny’, which was announced recently and previewed by first single ‘Dreams’. The follow up to 2020’s ‘Twin Heavy’ will be released on March 24, 2023 via Yala! Records.

Discussing ‘Thank You’ in a statement, Healey said: “I was tired and flat and didn’t know what to make & then my friend Jamie said ay willie I’ve got this drum machine it might inspire you.

“I picked it up and wrote ‘Thank You’ the next day, it was my way of thanking Jamie for being a good friend. I dedicate it to anyone trying to do their own thing.”

Jamie T’s fifth album, ‘The Theory Of Whatever’, reached Number One in the Official UK Albums chart last year. It was the musician’s first-ever album chart-topper and marks his fifth consecutive Top Five record overall.

In a four-star review, NME described his new album as a “liberating return”.