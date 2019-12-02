IDLES have announced that they’re launching their own craft lager.

The Bristol punks have teamed up with east London’s Signature Brew to create KRSHFT, a limited edition 4.8% beer which will be available to drink at Signature’s very own brewery ahead of the band’s huge show at Alexandra Palace this weekend.

The beer’s unconventional name was chosen by frontman Joe Talbot and is said to represent “the almighty sound of a can of beer opening”.

Advertisement

The artwork on each individual can was also designed by Talbot, while the toasted lager itself was decided on by the band and developed by Signature Brew’s award-winning brew team.

Fans can order the beer here and the first 200 orders come with a foldout A3 poster zine featuring a limited-edition IDLES & Signature Brew art print.

Meanwhile, IDLES remain as busy as ever on the follow-up to 2018’s acclaimed ‘Joy As An Act of Resistance‘.

In September, they confirmed that they were working with The Bad Seeds’ Warren Ellis on their third record after sharing a snap with him on their Instagram. Ellis then reposted it with the caption “Awesome to meet the Idles and let me oi on a track. A great Monday.”

Advertisement

Speaking to NME about their third album earlier this year, Talbot said: “The only departure is development. You’re always evolving. It’s the next step along from ‘Joy…’ and ‘Brutalism’. This is the third. You can see the progression and regression in some ways. It’s us, but a year older. We got bored of certain things and excited by others.

“We want to write more techno, we want to write more noise, we want to write more pop, and we want to write more country. We’ll just write it until it sounds like something we love, then we’ll put the words on top.”