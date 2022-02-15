IDLES, Little Simz and Father John Misty to play BBC Radio 6 Music Festival 2022

IDLES, Little Simz and Father John Misty are among the leading names on the line-up for BBC Radio 6 Music Festival 2022.

The annual live music event is set to take place in multiple venues in Cardiff from April 1-3, marking the first in-person festival to be held by 6 Music since 2020. Last year’s event was digital-only due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The likes of IDLES, Simz and Misty are joined on the 6 Music Festival 2022 line-up by Pixies, Wet Leg, Beabadoobee, Cat Power, Johnny Marr, Self Esteem, Khruangbin, Bloc Party, Lucy Dacus, Sports Team and more.

This year’s festival will feature live performances, DJ sets, new music showcases, in conversation events and much more, with the event set to be broadcast on BBC Sounds, BBC Four and BBC iPlayer.

Tickets and more information about BBC Radio 6 Music Festival 2022 can be found here.

“The most exciting element about the 6 Music Festival is the coming together, in a physical space, of our beloved 6 Music listeners and the staff at the station, with artists we love,” 6 Music’s Mary Anne Hobbs said in a statement. “Lockdowns have kept us apart since 2020, so this year’s gigs in Cardiff are going to feel super-charged.”

Huw Stephens added: “It’s great news that the 6 Music Festival is coming to Cardiff. We love our live music here; gigs and club nights are a massive part of what makes Cardiff special, and live music is in our blood.

“We also love BBC Radio 6 Music and to have this incredible festival happening here at this important time in live music venues’ recovery, is really exciting.”

Earlier this month 6 Music was once again named as the UK’s number one digital radio station following the latest data to be published by RAJAR (Radio Joint Audience Research Ltd).