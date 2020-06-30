Idles’ latest live album is helping save Ramsgate Music Hall

Idles have stepped in to help support Ramsgate Music Hall during the coronavirus crisis by donating all proceeds from their latest live album to the Kent venue.

Ramsgate Music Hall is one of the many grassroots music venues in the UK that have been financially affected by the lockdown. Last week, the Music Venue Trust sent an open letter signed by 560 UK venues to the government asking for an emergency fund to allow venues to “hibernate” until October.

Idles joined the relief effort back in April by releasing ‘Live at Ramsgate Music Hall’. Recorded at the venue in April 2018, Ramsgate Music Hall explained that all proceeds from the live album “go directly to the venue with the hope that we can make it through this unprecedented crisis”.

Advertisement

“Our eternal thanks to Idles for their extreme generosity,” the venue added. “All Is Love.”

<a href="http://ramsgatemusichall.bandcamp.com/album/idles-live-at-ramsgate-music-hall">IDLES – Live at Ramsgate Music Hall by IDLES</a>

You can hear Idles’ ‘Live at Ramsgate Music Hall’ above, or buy it over on Ramsgate Music Hall’s Bandcamp page.

Idles recently shared the single ‘Grounds’ from their upcoming new album ‘Ultra Mono’, which is set for release on September 25 via Partisan. It was also previewed last month with ‘Mr. Motivator’.