IDLES offer free tickets to NHS workers for huge Cornwall gig

IDLES have announced that they’re offering free tickets to NHS workers for their show at The Eden Project on Saturday (September 18).

The show is part of the Cornish attraction’s ‘Eden Sessions’, a series of live music concerts held annually at Eden. This year’s sessions include performances from Royal Blood, Snow Patrol, McFly, Ben Howard and The Script.

“As a ‘thank you’ for their heroic work during the pandemic, we’re offering NHS workers (& their guests) free tickets to our @edensessionsofficial gig on Saturday 18 September,” IDLES wrote in an Instagram post.

A maximum of two tickets per person can be applied for via Tickets For Good.

The band’s gig was originally postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Original tickets remain valid for this weekend’s new date and any remaining tickets can be purchased here. The band will be supported by Spectres and Black Honey.

As a condition of entry for all Eden Sessions shows, the venue will be introducing COVID status checks upon arrival.

Before entry to the venue, all ticketholders aged 11 and over will be required to demonstrate their COVID status in one of the following ways:

Proof they have completed a full course of vaccination (at least 14 days before the show)

Proof they have received a negative PCR or lateral flow test result (within 48 hours of the start of the Session)

Proof they have natural immunity based upon a positive PCR test (within 180 days of the show, but following the 10-day self-isolation period)

You can find out more information on The Eden Project’s COVID entry requirements here.

This isn’t the first time IDLES have offered NHS workers free tickets to their shows. In July, the band announced that they’d be making 2,000 tickets available for free to local NHS workers for their show at Bristol’s Clifton Downs which took place earlier this month.

Meanwhile, IDLES have been announced as one of the main headliners of Creation Day Festival 2022.

The festival is being curated by Creation Records co-founder Alan McGee, and had been set to debut this year before coronavirus-enforced restrictions forced its cancellation.