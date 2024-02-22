IDLES on lessons learned in life (and coffee) from LCD Soundsystem

IDLES has opened up about some key life – and coffee – lessons learnt from LCD Soundsystem.

In NME‘s most recent In Conversation series, we sat down with frontman Joe Talbot to discuss his experiences touring and working with LCD Soundsystem. James Murphy and Nancy Whang of the band recently teamed up with Talbot to feature on the song ‘Dancer‘ from the freshly released album ‘TANGK’. The two bands have also previously performed IDLES song ‘Rottweiler’ on stage.

Talbot spoke to NME about collaborating with the acclaimed electro-punk group, and whether they fit in with IDLES’ own punk sound: “I think most musicians want the same thing. Artists are often people with delicate egos, and they either use art to break it down and show themselves bare, or to build up a really beautiful shield and mask.

“It’s a different conversation but it’s always around existential growth – unless it’s vapid music; which is fine!,” he continued. “I’m not here to bark at anyone, but my interest is about having a connection to the universe. It sounds wanky, but it’s true. When I started the band, I was very lonely and scared and I wanted to build something that I could feel safe in.

“There’s an energy when everyone in a room just connects and dances to the same beat. It’s fucking magic.”

Responding to whether he discussed that particular concept with Murphy, Talbot said: “We didn’t need to talk about it, because we were touring together so were doing it and feeling it every night. What we did talk about was all the other stuff; that once you’ve made that love and energy and come off stage and you’re all buzzing, you just connect on normal shit and celebrate life. It was a really beautiful tour.

He added: “They’re just incredible human beings. We learned a lot as a business and as humans. They helped us out loads, for no reason other than to help us out.”

NME also asked Talbot about the rumour that Murphy takes a barista-style coffee machine with him everywhere he goes, to which he responded: “No – it’s better than that.

“He used to, but now they pay a local barista and they come in for each town that they play,” he said. “They come in and make coffee all day. It’s fucking sick.”

IDLES have just released ‘TANGK‘, a record which NME gave four stars: “Removing our fat-fingered monarch’s jewels isn’t as much a ‘fuck you’ to the establishment here as realising that without self-worth and a little gratitude, you’re nothing. Anger is an energy, but love is the answer, they pose.”

The band will embark on a winter tour this year to play the album – check out dates below and get tickets here.

NOVEMBER

16 – Belfast, Telegraph Building

17 – Belfast Telegraph Building

19 – Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre

20 – Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre

23 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

24 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, O2 City Hall

25 – Nottingham, Rock City

26 – Nottingham, Rock City

29 – London, Alexandra Palace

30 – London, Alexandra Palace

DECEMBER

1 – Brighton, Centre

3 – Birmingham, O2 Academy Birmingham

4 – Birmingham, O2 Academy Birmingham

6 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

7 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

8 – Manchester O2 Apollo

In other news, IDLES have shown solidarity with Palestine at their ‘TANGK’ launch show in Brixton.