Idles open up about their bromance with Slowthai at Hyundai Mercury Prize 2019: “He’s an important voice in the world

"He's a vibrant and important voice in the world and obviously Britain"

Idles have opened on their bromance with Slowthai, after the two Hyundai Mercury Prize 2019 nominees forged a close friendship over the summer.

The Bristol punk band were first seen hanging out with the ‘Nothing Great About Britain‘ star at several festivals after securing their nomination back in July.

The love-in then continued tonight (September 19) as Idles referenced Slowthai’s ‘Doorman’ during their performance of ‘Never Fight A Man With A Perm’ – which saw the man himself dancing in the crowd.

“We love his music and recently we’ve got to know him better at a few festivals,” frontman Joe Talbot explained.

“He’s a vibrant and important voice in the world and obviously Britain. I respect him and I love him as a person. Well, I like him as a person, I don’t know him well enough to love him. I’m doing that schmoozy red carpet thing. I don’t love him! But you’re gonna cut that out and say, ‘You don’t love Slowthai’.”

As work continues on the band’s forthcoming third record, Talbot also admitted that it’s a confusing experience to still be touring their second album.

“It’s tough, but I think we’re more patient. We were touring with Fontaines DC and they’re like chomping at the bit with their new album, but a lot of artists want to move on. It is weird, but ‘Joy as an Act of Resistance’, it’s still a thing that’s evolving with us. You’ve got to embrace it, the whole point of the album is a mindful connection and mindfulness means that you stay full of the moment and appreciate what’s going on.

“Our next album will come out eventually and the longer we wait, the better we’ll be at playing it and the more we’ll appreciate it as a new thing.”

Earlier tonight, Dave emerged triumphant – winning the Mercury Prize for his debut album ‘Psychodrama’.

Check back at NME.com for more Mercury Prize 2019 coverage.