IDLES perform unreleased track and cover The Beatles in new livestream

IDLES have performed a handful of original tracks and covers as part of a live-streamed performance over the weekend. The show comes ahead of the release of their third studio album, ‘Ultra Mono’.

The livestream, which aired three times on Saturday (August 29) and Sunday (August 30), was shot at Abbey Road Studios in London. Their concert featured the currently unreleased track ‘Kill Them With Kindness’, another song from the forthcoming LP.

Watch IDLES perform ‘Kill Them With Kindness’ below:

Advertisement

The band took advantage of the location by covering the Beatles track ‘Helter Skelter’, in addition to sharing their rendition of ‘Reptilia’ by The Strokes.

IDLES’ livestream is available to watch in full until Wednesday September 2 through livestreaming platform LiveFrom.

‘Ultra Mono’ will be released on September 25 through Partisan. To date, the band have released the singles ‘Model Village‘, ‘A Hymn‘, ‘Grounds‘, ‘Mr. Motivator‘.

In an interview with Apple Music last month, frontman Joe Talbot said ‘Ultra Mono’ was influenced by their lack of success in the first decade of their career.

“The beautiful thing about us being ignored for 10 years is that there was no one telling us what we couldn’t do, we just had to learn it ourselves… And that meant that now I think ‘Ultra Mono’ is vigorously Idles,” he said.

Advertisement

IDLES will be touring the album through the UK and Europe in May and June next year.