Idles to play ‘Brutalism’ in full at Saturday Glastonbury secret set

Idles have told NME that they will be playing a secret set at Glastonbury’s BBC Introducing Stage on Saturday (June 25), performing their album ‘Brutalism’ in full.

Describing Glastonbury as “home”, the band reflected on their years of attendance, and their desire to bring something “cheeky” to this year’s edition.

“It’s been five years since ‘Brutalism’ came out, so we thought we’d give it a little nod,” said guitarist Mark Bowen.

“Is it a secret if I say it’s on the BBC Introducing Stage at 12 o’clock?”, added singer Joe Talbot. “I don’t know, but I can crawl out of my tent crying, find some vitamin C, and I’ll get there… our manager is already worried!”

In addition to their listed Friday billing on The Other Stage (June 24), the introducing set explains the ‘Brutalism’-heavy set that Idles performed for their warm-up Glastonbury show.

In a 2017 feature, NME described the album as “an expletive-laden, punk triumph that tackles the current Tory rule, toxic masculinity and mental health.”

Idles’ secret set is just one of many appearing across the Glastonbury weekend. On Friday, Bastille performed reimagined versions of their classic hits with a 10-piece brass band, while George Ezra is heavily rumoured to be appearing at the John Peel tent on June 26 at 2pm, despite cancelling a Danish show due to illness.

Further rumours of appearances from Harry Styles, Elton John and The War On Drugs are still in the offing.

