IDLES play secret ‘Brutalism’ set at Glastonbury 2022

IDLES played a surprise set at Glastonbury 2022 today (Saturday June 25), performing their debut album ‘Brutalism’ in full.

Taking to the stage in the 12.30pm slot on the BBC Introducing Stage, the Bristol band tore through the entirety of their 2017 debut, described at the time by NME as “an expletive-laden, punk triumph that tackles the current Tory rule, toxic masculinity and mental health.”

They were introduced onstage by radio legend Steve Lamacq, who labelled them “one of the most Incendiary, caring and thought-provoking bands of the last decade”. The group paid him back in kind with a dedication ahead of ‘Well Done’, before breaking into an impromptu verse of Green Day’s ‘Basket Case’.

During ‘Exeter’, a young fan named Daisy was pulled out of the crowd to play guitar. To close the set, ‘2017’ was merged into a chorus of ‘Danny Nedelko’ (the fan favourite from second album ‘Joy As An Act Of Resistance‘), and ‘Rottweiler.’

Acknowledging the support of both the crowd and BBC Introducing, singer Joe Talbot said: “The BBC have carried us for a very long time: thank you for carrying us even longer. What an absolute gift to be at the best place on earth.”

In conversation with NME ahead of their main-billing Other Stage set on Friday, IDLES let news of the secret set slip.

“It’s been five years since Brutalism came out, so we thought we’d give it a little nod,” said guitarist Mark Bowen.

“It might be a secret…but is it?” added Joe. “…I don’t know, but I can crawl out of my tent crying, find some vitamin C, and I’ll get there…our manager is already worried!”

The group also talked about their long-term love of the festival, and their desire to work their way up to headlining the Pyramid Stage. Check out the rest of the interview here.

Yesterday saw the first main day of music at Glasto, with a Pyramid Stage headline set from Billie Eilish, Foals closing The Other Stage, an opening set from The Libertines, and performances from the likes of Phoebe Bridgers, Little Simz, Sugababes, Wet Leg, St Vincent, IDLES, Sam Fender, Yard Act, Sleaford Mods and many more.

After an intimate warm-up gig in Frome, Paul McCartney will close the Pyramid Stage tonight after a day that will see performances from Noel Gallagher, HAIM, Megan Thee Stallion, Roisin Murphy, Jamie T, Yungblud, The Avalanches, Burna Boy, Jessie Ware, Beabadoobee and many more.

Check back at NME here for the latest news, reviews, interviews, photos and more from Glastonbury 2022.