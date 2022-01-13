IDLES postpone Cardiff show due to COVID restrictions in Wales

IDLES have postponed their upcoming show at Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff as a result of ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.

The band were due to play in Cardiff on January 21 as part of their rescheduled UK and European headline tour, with Jehnny Beth and Big Joanie on support.

“Due to ongoing restrictions in Wales, we are unable to play Cardiff Arena on Friday January 21st,” IDLES wrote on Twitter. “We are now looking to find a date where we can reschedule this show and should hopefully have something for you very soon. Tickets will be valid for the rescheduled date.”

The tour kicks off on January 16 at London’s O2 Academy Brixton, where they’re playing four nights. Those dates appear to still be going ahead, along with the rest of the tour.

In response to someone’s question on Twitter about the tour’s Glasgow dates from February 3-5, the band said: “At the moment no decision has been made. But as always If we can do the shows safely and following government guidelines we will do the shows.”

As well as Jehnny Beth and Big Joanie, IDLES will be joined by Cate Le Bon, Wych Elm, Witch Fever, Sinead O’Brien and Shopping on tour in the UK. In Europe, they will be accompanied by Girl Band, Bambara, Witch Fever and Porridge Radio.

The band announced the mostly female-identifying support acts in 2020. It followed frontman Joe Talbot admitting in an interview with NME that the band “haven’t had enough of a mix of people who are representative of the whole demographic of what we’re about” as their opening acts on tour.

Last month, IDLES shared the unsettling new video for their song ‘When The Lights Come On’. Directed and edited by guitarist Lee Kiernan and written by frontman Joe Talbot, the video stars Heavy Lungs’ George Garratt.