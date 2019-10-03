Listen to IDLES’ high-energy remix of Metronomy’s ‘Wedding Bells’

It's the ‘Til Dev Do Us Party Remix’

IDLES have remixed the Metronomy single ‘Wedding Bells’ – listen to their re-working of the ‘Metronomy Forever’ track below.

This is the first official remix that IDLES have created for another artist, with guitarist Mark Bowen behind the reinvention.

Described as “manic, energising and surprisingly uplifting”, you can hear the ‘Til Dev Do Us Party Remix’ of ‘Wedding Bells’ below via Spotify.

Speaking about the remix, Bowen remarked: “Metronomy were one of the first bands IDLES connected over. We saw their live show, when they had the push lights on their chests and did the awesome dance routines, that emboldened us to think more and put more into our live shows. There is also something about the way they use discordant notes and soundclashes in a very blissful way that informs much of our own songwriting.

“With this remix I wanted to replicate those halcyon days of DJing at indie discos; scrambling online for some bootleg blissed out remix to play to teenagers in a dingy room, high on life and disco biscuits. Metronomy Forever!”

Metronomy’s Joe Mount said he was “absolutely stunned” by the remix.

“I had no idea that the (joint) best band in the country could also turn out indie disco remixes like this?! Where the hell have I been? Thanks Dev, thanks Idles, your stamp of approval is probably the coolest thing that’s happened to us since we played Trash.”

Last month, The Bad Seeds’ Warren Ellis was pictured in the studio with IDLES — and he’s set to guest on a track on the band’s forthcoming third album.