IDLES score their first UK Number One album and fasting selling vinyl release of 2020 with ‘Ultra Mono’

IDLES have shot straight to the top of the Official UK Albums Chart with their new LP ‘Ultra Mono’.

The band’s third album was outselling the whole of the Top Five in the midweek chart and now has reached the summit with 27,000 sales.

It also overtakes Liam Gallagher‘s ‘Why Me? Why Not’ as the fastest-selling vinyl album of 2020 so far, having shifted 15,400 copies over the past week, according to the Official Charts Company.

IDLES‘ last album ‘Joy As An Act Of Resistance’ peaked at Number Five on its release in 2018 and was shortlisted for last year’s Hyundai Mercury Prize.

“Thank you very much for all your support in helping us get to Number One in the album charts,” said frontman Joe Talbot. “We’re super grateful and we want to thank all of our fans that have carried us through this weird time and have allowed us to remain a band and keep on writing and keep on working. We hope we do you proud.”

Reviewing IDLES’ ‘Ultra Mono’, NME wrote: “‘Ultra Mono’ is IDLES cubed, and isn’t engineered to win them new converts. It’s vacuum-packed with more slogans, more weird pop culture references, more unembarrassed statements of intent.

“If ‘Joy As An Act Of Resistance’ was a call to unify the masses, this is their unapologetic bid to calcify the faithful.”

Meanwhile, Machine Gun Kelly is in at Number Three with his fifth studio album ‘Tickets To My Downfall’ and Michael Kiwanuka’s Hyundai Mercury Prize-winning album ‘KIWANUKA’ has gone in at four following his victory last week.

His album saw a 4,537% week-on-week rise in physical and digital sales after he was announced as the winner of this year’s trophy.

Deftones’ ninth album ‘Ohms’, meanwhile, entered the chart at Number Five, giving them their third Top 10 album.