IDLES set to kick off relaunch of ‘From The Basement’ series

IDLES are set to feature on the first episode of the relaunched live music show From The Basement.

The show, which was created by producer and Radiohead collaborator Nigel Godrich, originally aired as a web TV series between 2006 and 2009.

From The Basement will now return as a YouTube series, with Godrich producing the new episodes with James Chads and John Woollcombe.

IDLES will kick off the relaunch of the series on June 1, with exclusive live sessions featuring the likes of Sons Of Kemet, Warpaint, Caribou, Squid and Nilüfer Yanya set to be posted up until October.

Each episode will be accompanied by an additional song performance per artist that will be released exclusively to WeTransfer Premium and Pro subscribers, while audio recordings will be premiered on a new From The Basement station on Sonos Radio.

IDLES frontman Joe Talbot said of the return of the series: “There’s an atmosphere on From The Basement that I haven’t seen equalled – it’s unlike anything else. There’s a sense of mythology behind it and it’s a dream for us to be involved. We’ve wanted to do this for a very long time.”

Godrich added: “What a pleasure it has been doing this again! I’m still just a fan, still super excited to have the opportunity to film all these great artists and have loved making these new shows.

“After being so busy doing other things I felt that the time was right to rekindle this idea… to somehow bring it into the present, but the same rules apply now as they did then… no audience or presenter… just a direct connection with the viewer and a chance for us to take some time to do something special in a controlled environment. The priority being to make it sound and look great…”

IDLES will prepare for their slot at Glastonbury Festival next month with a special warm-up gig in Coventry – which is set to be their only UK headline gig of 2022.