IDLES share second part of their ‘The Beachland Ballroom’ video

IDLES have shared the second part of their video for ‘The Beachland Ballroom’ – check it out below.

The first part of the video was shared last month alongside news of the band’s upcoming fourth studio album, ‘Crawler’.

While the first part of the video was made up of sweaty close-ups of frontman Joe Talbot, the follow-up sees the band suited up and performing the track in a ballroom.

Advertisement

Watch the new video for ‘The Beachland Ballroom’ below:

Set to be released on November 12 via Partisan, ‘Crawler’ – which is co-produced by Kenny Beats and IDLES guitarist Mark Bowen – was recorded at Real World Studios in Bath during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s the most important song on the album, really,” IDLES frontman Joe Talbot said of ‘The Beachland Ballroom’. “There’s so many bands that go through the small rooms and dream of making it into the big rooms.

“Being able to write a soul tune like this made me go, fuck — we’re at a place where we’re actually allowed to go to these big rooms and be creative and not just go through the motions and really appreciate what we’ve got.”

IDLES are currently on a sold-out 23-date North American tour. They’ll begin 2022 with a run of sold-out UK and Ireland shows throughout January and February, including a four-night stretch at the O2 Academy Brixton in London.

Advertisement

See the UK and Ireland dates below:

JANUARY 2022

16 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

17 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

18 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

19 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

21 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

22 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

24 – Vicar Street, Dublin

25 – Vicar Street, Dublin

26 – Vicar Street, Dublin

28 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

29 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

30 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

FEBRUARY 2022

1 – O2 Academy, Sheffield

2 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle

3 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

4 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

5 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow