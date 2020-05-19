Watch IDLES’ sweaty workout video for new single ‘Mr. Motivator’

IDLES have released a new track, ‘Mr. Motivator’, featuring a workout-based music video shared on YouTube this evening.

The band first announced the lockdown-themed venture on Friday (May 15) with an Instagram post which saw Dev offering to be “your instructor” for “an exclusive work-out class” that’ll take place this evening.

Speaking about ‘Mr. Motivator’, frontman Joe Talbot said: “We want to start this journey with a means to not only encapsulate the album’s sentiment, but to encourage our audience to dance like no one is watching and plough through these dark times with a two tonne machete of a song and the most beautiful community of scumbags ever assembled. Let’s go. All is love.”

The accompanying self-directed music video – titled ‘GET PHYSICAL WITH DEV! YOU CAN DO IT! – features fan-sourced exercise footage and the band members themselves. Watch the clip below.

Talbot revealed back in December that the band’s upcoming third album was in the process of being mixed, while confirming that they’d worked with rising producer Kenny Beats on the record.

Beats previously praised the Bristol five-piece as “the best band in the whole world”.

“I heard IDLES and was like: ‘This is all I want to work on, this is all I want to do.’ These guys are the best,” he said. “I got into their DMs and told them that, and luckily we got to meet — and the proof is in the pudding.”

IDLES followed up their acclaimed second album ‘Joy as an Act of Resistance’ with the 2019 single ‘Mercedes Marxist’ and its subsequent B-side ‘I Dream Guillotine’.

The band also released the live album ‘A Beautiful Thing: Idles Live at le Bataclan’ last year.