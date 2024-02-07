IDLES, Slowdive, Fever Ray and more for massive End Of The Road 2024 line-up

End Of The Road festival has revealed some of the acts featuring in its 2024 line-up, including IDLES, Slowdive, Fever Ray and more. Find ticket details below.

Set to kick off later this summer, this year’s edition will take place at its usual spot on the Larmer Tree Gardens site on the border of Dorset and Wiltshire, and run between August 29 and September 1.

Now, the organisers for the event have announced a number of artists set to appear at the 2024 festival, with the line-up being led by huge names across the music world.

This includes indie heavyweights IDLES, who will be returning to the site for the first time since 2018 – a slot which saw them promote their breakout album ‘Joy as an Act of Resistance’. This time around, frontman Joe Talbot and co. will be performing following the release of their highly anticipated album ‘TANGK’.

‘90s shoegaze band Slowdive will be making an appearance at End Of The Road 2024 too – one of their first UK festival sets since releasing their 2023 comeback album ‘Everything Is Alive’. They will be joined by Fever Ray, who is set to bring their visual and sonic live show to the festival as a UK exclusive.

Also playing their only UK festival set this year will be Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy, who will perform at the Larmer Tree Gardens site for the first time since the festival launched almost two decades ago.

Others confirmed as being part of the bill include Sleater-Kinney, Yo La Tengo, Lankum, Jockstrap, CMAT, Nation Of Language and The Lemon Twigs. Check out the current line-up in the poster below, and visit here to buy tickets.

“This year’s line-up is very special to me. It includes a lot of artists who released personal favourite albums of 2023: Lankum, Nation of Language, Slowdive, Casisdead, Yo la Tengo, The Lemon Twigs, Joanna Sternberg, Mark Lewis Hamilton, Fever Ray and many more,” said End Of The Road co-founder Simon Taffe of the 2024 edition.

“I’m also super excited that Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy is performing a very rare festival appearance – Will Oldham is one of the all-time greats. We have been inviting him to End of the Road since 2006, so we can’t wait!”

Last year’s edition of End Of The Road featured performances from The Last Dinner Party, Be Your Own Pet, Panda Bear of Animal Collective, Picture Parlour, Geese, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, and a secret slot from indie superstars Wet Leg.