IDLES, Slowthai, Arca and more join Cala Mijas festival

IDLES, Slowthai, Arca and more have been announced for Cala Mijas festival 2023.

Other named added to the Spanish festival’s line-up include Belle & Sebastian, Moderat, Charlie Cunningham and José González, who will perform debut album ‘Veneer’. They join the previously announced Florence + The Machine, Arcade Fire, The Strokes, Foals, Amyl & The Sniffers, Delaporte and The Blaze.

This year’s festival on the Costa Del Sol will take place from August 31 to September 2, where the likes of Metronomy, Acid Arab, Ethel Cain, Pabllo Vittar, I.Jordan and Siouxsie will also perform. Check out the full line-up poster so far below.

Cala Mijas full line up 🌴☀️🌊 ✨Bono a precio promocional hasta el 29/03 ✨Entradas de día a la venta el 29/03

Cala Mijas full line up 🌴☀️🌊

Tickets for Cala Mijas are on sale now from here.

The 2022 debut edition of Cala Mijas saw performances from Arctic Monkeys, Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, Liam Gallagher, Nathy Peluso, Inhaler, Blossoms, James Blake and Charlotte Adigéry and Bolis Pupul.

In a three-star review, NME said the festival saw “stellar performances paired with partying and some teething problems”.

“Elevated by the acoustics of the sublime mountain range that surrounds the site, there’s a constant party holiday atmosphere enveloping the 37-acre coastal enclave that is home to Cala Mijas festival,” it continued.

NME added that “this is a festival with plenty of potential, but one that’s also still trying to carve out its niche”.

