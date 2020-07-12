GAMING  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

FILM  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

Interviews

News Music News

IDLES tease new track, ‘A Hymn’

Lifted from their forthcoming record, 'Ultra Mono'

By Caleb Triscari
Joe Talbot of IDLES.
Joe Talbot of IDLES. CREDIT: Gary Miller/Getty Images.

IDLES have teased a new track on social media, ‘A Hymn’, set for release later this week.

The band’s announcement came with a short excerpt of what appears to be a music video for ‘A Hymn’.

Advertisement

The track will arrive this Tuesday (July 14). It will be the third single lifted from their forthcoming record, ‘Ultra Mono’, and follows June release ‘Grounds‘ and May’s ‘Mr. Motivator‘.

IDLES announced their third studio album last month, teasing the news with an obscure video on Facebook. The 12-track record will be released September 25 through Partisan.

The album was produced by Nick Launay (Nick CaveYeah Yeah YeahsArcade Fire) and Adam ‘Atom’ Greenspan (Anna CalviCut Copy), with additional programming provided by Kenny Beats. Savages frontwoman Jehnny Beth will also feature on the track ‘Ne Touche Pas Moi’.

Last month, the band’s frontman, Joe Talbot, launched a virtual talk show, Balley TV. The third episode was published earlier this month and featured Billy Bragg and Arlo Parks. Previous episodes starred Pussy Riot‘s Nadya Tolokonnikova, Mike Skinner, Hak Baker and CHVRCHES’ Lauren Mayberry.

Releasing one episode every fortnight until mid-August, future instalments will include segments with Sharon Van Etten, Pearl Jam’s Jeff Ament and Jehnny Beth, among others.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.