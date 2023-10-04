IDLES tease raucous new single ‘Dancer’

IDLES have teased a raucous new single on their social media channels. Check out a snippet of the track below.

The Bristol indie heavyweights took to their Twitter/X page this morning to surprise fans with news of a forthcoming track, titled ‘Dancer’.

“Hip to hip. Cheek to cheek,” they wrote in the caption, embedding a link to pre-save the new song on a variety of streaming platforms. They also shared a 20-second-long teaser of the song in question.

“I give myself to you as long as we move on the floor,” sings frontman Joe Talbot, before launching into the intense chorus: “Dancing… hip to hip / Dancing… cheek to cheek”. The clip also comes with some retro footage of various music lovers showcasing some of their very peculiar dance moves through past decades. Check it out below.

Hip to hip. Cheek to cheek. Pre-save "Dancer" now – https://t.co/7PA4YLXLev pic.twitter.com/O7nClWOQ9q — I D L E S (@idlesband) October 4, 2023

The track marks the band’s first new music since their remix of the Perry Farrell song ‘Turn Over The World’ earlier this year, and their first album since they revisited their debut album ‘Brutalism’ last year to mark its fifth anniversary.

It also comes as their first original music since their 2021 album ‘CRAWLER’. Currently, a specific release date has not been announced for the track, nor has it been revealed if the single is set to be part of a bigger release. Pre-order the track here.

Over the past year, IDLES have teased the prospect of new music with NME multiple times, including when the members looked back at the time since their debut album last year and, more recently, ahead of their huge London show with Jamie T earlier this summer.

When asked for an update on their work for the fifth Idles album back in June, Talbot responded: “Really, really fucking well. It’s the best record we’ve done by a country mile. All right? Fuck the king.”

The news of a new single follows the announcement that the band will be hitting the road again soon, and embarking on a tour of Europe.

The details of the upcoming shows, set to take place in Spring 2024, were revealed last month, with the band declaring: “We are coming to Europe, a place that brought us up with beauty and vigour. We promise to return the favour, show after show after show.”