IDLES to screen Paris Le Bataclan show this week featuring live Q&A’s with the band

IDLES have announced that they will be screening their 2018 Paris show, filmed at the legendary Le Bataclan, all this week – and they will also be answering questions about it.

“All next week at 19:00 BST we will be doing screenings of our Bataclan show over on the YouTubes,” the band said on Instagram.

“As a Brucey bonus, each member of IDLES will be doing a live Q&A with @afgangaf hero Brian at the wheel straight after screenings,” they added. “You can ask questions live or enter in the comments now below x.”

Advertisement

Each member of the band will take part in a live Q&A after each screening, starting with Jon on Monday (April 27) and concluding with frontman Joe Talbot on Friday (May 1).

To find out more, you can subscribe to the band’s YouTube channel here.

The news comes after the Bristol punks released ‘A Beautiful Thing: IDLES Live at Le Bataclan’, a live album from the same performance, back in December.

Speaking last year, the band said of the Le Bataclan gig: “Our show at Le Bataclan was the end of a very long journey for us. On that tour, we learnt so much about ourselves, each other and the audiences we have grown with over the past 10 years.

“That show was nothing short of catharsis and nothing more than love. We love what we do and the people who have carried us here, there was no hiding that night at Le Bataclan and we are so very grateful that the moment was captured in all its glory, love and fatigue. Long live the open-minded and long live the moment.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the band’s first EP was made available to stream again last month.

‘Welcome’, which was released by IDLES in 2012, has been added back to streaming services after an indeterminable time offline. “The Welcome EP is finally back on all DSPs xx” the band wrote on Twitter on March 30.