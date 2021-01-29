IDLES’ ‘Ultra Mono’ was the UK’s best-selling album in independent record shops in 2020

IDLES’ ‘Ultra Mono’ has been named as the best-selling album in the UK’s independent record shops in 2020.

The Bristol band’s third studio album, which arrived back in September, tops a new chart published by the Official Charts Company this week after the record previously became the fastest-selling vinyl release of last year.

‘Ultra Mono’ fended off competition from Yungblud‘s ‘Weird!’ and Fontaines D.C.‘s ‘A Hero’s Death’, which respectively rounded off the top three best-selling albums in the UK’s independent record stores in 2020, to claim the top spot.

Advertisement

The likes of Bombay Bicycle Club, Blossoms and the late David Bowie also feature in the top 10 – you can see the full Official Record Store Chart 2020 here.

“We’re Number 1 on the Official Record Store Chart 2020, which means that lots of people that did go out and buy the album did so supporting their local record store which is something that’s really important at the minute,” IDLES guitarist Mark Bowen said about the honour.

“If you’re going to buy a record, support independent local businesses, they need it as much as possible. Thanks to the fans, shout out to independent record stores. We’re top of the pops, Number 1 in the shops, a wop bop a loo bop a lop bam boom!”

Earlier this month the best-selling vinyl albums and singles of 2020 in the UK were revealed, with Fleetwood Mac and Liam Gallagher among the biggest-selling artists on the physical format.

Advertisement

Yesterday (January 28) saw IDLES share the socially distanced video for their song ‘Carcinogenic’, which was recorded live in a number of Bristol venues to raise awareness for this year’s Independent Venue Week.