Idlewild announce intimate ‘The Remote Part’ album show at village hall in Ullapool

Idlewild have shared details of an intimate show in the Scottish village of Ullapool near where they recorded parts of their third album, ‘The Remote Part’, in 2001.

The 20th anniversary show – pertaining to the record’s 2002 release – takes place on September 3 at Ullapool Village Hall. Tickets go on sale this Friday (April 15) at 10am here.

The band will play the album in full as well as other songs from their back catalogue.

In a statement accompanying the announcement, they wrote: ‘The Remote Part’ was largely all written in a cottage in Inchnamaph, Sutherland, just north of Ullapool. It is a record all about finding your own place in the world, and the wide open highland landscape and sense of space and emptiness provided much of the inspiration and context for this collection of songs that went on to become the bands most well known.

“To celebrate the 20th anniversary of ‘The Remote Part’, we’re delighted to be travelling north to play a show (almost) where all the songs initially came to life.”

Meanwhile, last November the group were joined former bassist Bob Fairfoull at a London gig to mark the band’s 25th anniversary.

The Scottish indie veterans had originally intended to tour to mark their 25 years together in 2020 but were forced to postpone due to COVID. To celebrate finally arriving in the capital, the band performed a career-spanning set at Brixton Electric with songs from their 1998 first release ‘Captain’ up to their latest album ‘Interview Music’.

Idelwild also recently released a book written by frontman Roddy Woomble called In The Beginning There Were Answers – 25 years of Idlewild.

“The 225 page book charts the story of the band from its formation in the autumn of 1995 in Edinburgh, through the early years of local gigs, onto recording and touring albums such as ‘100 Broken Windows’ and ‘The Remote Part’,” the band has said of the book.

It also features a foreword by author Benjamin Myers.