Idlewild announce retrospective book marking their 25th anniversary

Idlewild have announced a new book, released next year to mark the band’s 25th birthday.

In The Beginning There Were Answers – 25 years of Idlewild will be published next February, and is written by the band’s frontman Roddy Woomble.

The band shared images of the book, which they say they’ve been working on for “the past few years”, in social media posts announcing its publication.

Advertisement

“The 225 page book charts the story of the band from its formation in the autumn of 1995 in Edinburgh, through the early years of local gigs, onto recording and touring albums such as ‘100 Broken Windows’ and ‘The Remote Part’,” the band said. It also features a foreword by author Benjamin Myers.

We are delighted to share news of the book that we have been working on for the past few years – ‘In The Beginning There… Posted by Idlewild on Monday, December 21, 2020

Idlewild were also due to celebrate their 25th anniversary with a November tour of the UK and Ireland, however the shows were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. New dates for 2021 were revealed in September.

The Scottish rockers released their most recent album, ‘Interview Music’, back in 2019. In a four-star review of the album, NME‘s Andrew Trendell wrote: “Free from commercial constraints, Idlewild are reinvigorated. ‘Interview Music’ is their best work in 17 years.