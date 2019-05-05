Watch Idlewild pay tribute to Scott Hutchison with cover of Frightened Rabbit’s ‘Head Rolls Off’

The band's UK tour is set to conclude tonight

Idlewild have paid tribute to Frightened Rabbit‘s Scott Hutchison by covering the band’s track, ‘Head Rolls Off’.

The Scottish group, who released their new album ‘Interview Music’ last month, are currently on tour in the UK. They’ll play their last show of the stint this evening in Aberdeen.

During their penultimate gig at Glasgow’s Barrowland venue last night (May 4), Roddy Woomble and co. aired a rendition of Frightened Rabbit’s 2008 single, ‘Head Rolls Off’.

Idlewild opened their encore with the track, which appeared on the album ‘The Midnight Organ Fight’. You can watch fan-shot footage of the performance below.

The Charlatans previously covered the single alongside Grant Hutchison and Billy Kennedy. “I’m going to try and do the best we can,” said Tim Burgess ahead of the track.

Scott Hutchison took his own life last May following a battle with depression. Last month, his brother and Frightened Rabbit drummer Grant launched a CrowdFunding Page where fans can donate to an organisation being set up to help those with mental health issues.

At present, the total raised stands at £11,425 – surpassing its £2000 target. You can donate to the Scott Hutchison fund here.

Speaking last year after Scott’s death, Grant Hutchison called for more action and awareness surrounding mental health.

“One of the main things about this is to realise and understand that this is not just Scott,” said Grant. “Anyone can go through things like this. Yes, there are certain triggers and certain people who may be more susceptible to it but there are no rules. Mental illness isn’t something that anyone’s immune to.”