Idlewild’s Roddy Woomble launches new band ‘Almost Nothing’

Idlewild frontman Roddy Woomble has launched new solo project Almost Nothing. Check out debut single ‘Anything Whatever’ below, along with album details and news of shows supporting The Walkmen.

While Woomble already has six solo albums to his name, his new moniker has allowed him to explore a more “genre-fluid” approach – as showcased by the simmering electronic rush of first single ‘Anything Whatever’.

“I started writing short scripts during the pandemic and initially I conceived Almost Nothing as more of a short film with a soundtrack,” said Woomble. “I’ve no experience in making films really, so started developing it into a short story, a novella, but soon realised that I’m best at writing songs.

“In my imagination, it still is a short film and a book, but in reality, it’s a 10-track album. I liked the name as it’s neither positive or negative and quite ambiguous for a band. It can either be a curious one-off or the start of something new and significant – it’s almost something, almost nothing.”

Written and recorded throughout 2021 and 2022, Almost Nothing is a collaboration

between Woomble and four different producers – Scott Paterson (Protection), Andrew

Wasylyk, Le Junk, and Luciano Rossi (Dama Scout). The album comes with the Almost Nothing Journal – featuring over 100 pages of “behind-the-scenes, fly-on-the-wall access to Roddy’s journey throughout the creative process” and created in collaboration with Tom Johnson from Gold Flake Paint.

“I kept a loose diary over the whole Almost Nothing journey, so the journal takes that diary

form but mixes it with lyrics and poems, some sketches and bits of stories alongside

photographs,” said Woomble.

“The intention is to express and reveal – from the process of making albums, the ideas that come and go, song analysis, bits of poetry, lines that never worked, alongside ordinary observations and daily routine. I think the journal compliments the album in its own unusual way.”

Almost Nothing is available to pre-order now, and will be released digitally on Friday

September 6 before the CD and vinyl release follows on Friday October 6 via Assai

Records.

The band will make their debut live shows supporting The Walkmen on their UK headline dates this summer. Check out the dates below and get tickets here.

August 21 – Glasgow, Galvinizers Yard SWG3

August 26 – Manchester, New Century Hall

August 27 – Bristol, SWX

August 29 – London, KOKO

August 30 – London, KOKO

August 31 – London, KOKO

Idlewild’s last release was 2019’s acclaimed ‘Interview Music‘. In the years since, the cult Scottish indie veterans released a book and embarked on a UK tour celebrating their 25th anniversary as a band.