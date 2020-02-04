Idlewild’s Roddy Woomble has shared a video for his latest single, ‘Everyday Sun’. You can watch the video below.

Taken from his upcoming EP of the same name – which is released on March 27 – the song was written alongside his Idlewild bandmate, Andrew Mitchell.

Speaking about the collaboration, Woomble said: “I greatly enjoyed both of Andrew’s instrumental solo albums (under his Andrew Wasylyk moniker), and really liked the idea of trying to read some of my words over his compositions.

“It was interesting just to have an electronic drumbeat to base my words around.”

On the making of the track, Woomble added that many of the song’s lyrical lines were rearranged to strip them of “conventional meaning and narrative” and he enjoyed the “spontaneous and creative” nature of their work together.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the video, director Danny Grant said: “I was watching a documentary from the early 1980s that had a section processed by video synthesizer, and was discussing how the abstraction of the processed images are an interesting representation of memory.

“The tech was pretty raw but there was something compelling about the quality of it, and as soon as I heard ‘Everyday Sun’ I thought of those images. There’s some visuals taken from the lyrics – built up cities, empty spaces – and some abstract images, all processed to try and evoke the haze of a distant memory.”

Woomble has also announced details of a UK tour which will see him take to the road with Mitchell. A full list of dates can be found below.

Reviewing Idelwild’s 2019 album, ‘Interview Music’, NME said: “Free from commercial constraints, Idlewild are reinvigorated. ‘Interview Music’ is their best work in 17 years. They seem driven by the joy of making music great again. It won’t change the world, but record is a wonderful world all of their own.”

Roddy Woomble tour dates:

MARCH:

26 – Lerwick, Shetland, The String

28 – Arbroath, Webster Memorial Theatre

29 – Paisley, Arts Centre

30 – Chester, St Mary’s Creative Space

31 – Coventry, The Tin Music & Arts

APRIL:

1 – Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach

2 – Winchester, The Railway Inn

3 – Reading, South Street Arts Centre

4 – Brighton, Komedia Studio

5 – Guildford, The Boileroom

7 – Sheffield, Greystones

8 – Middlesbrough, Town Hall

9 – Saltaire, The Salt Factory

10 – Irvine, Harbour Arts Centre

11 – Castle Douglas, Catstrand Arts Centre

MAY

6 – London, Moth Club

JULY

24 – Topcliffe, Deer Shed Festival