Idris Elba features on new Kosine track, ‘Kings’

Idris Elba has collaborated with singer-songwriter Kosine in a newly-released track titled ‘Kings’.

Released last week, the track features Elba giving a spoken word performance. In an Instagram post, the actor explained the meaning behind the song.

“This song looks at mental health, mental enrichment. We should stay away from conspiracies as they are a collision of fear and ignorance, two factors that erode our mental health,” he said.

Listen to ‘Kings’ below:

In a statement on the song, reported by the Associated Press, Kosine – one half of production duo Da Internz – said the meaning was more important than ever “in times like these”.

“As a musician, I’m doing my part to provide audio healing and to keep the mental health of the masses top of mind,” he said.

“In times like these we find out together who we are and who we aren’t. I want all of my brothers to know that they are KINGS contrary to the false narrative of traditional mass media. It is my hope that the princes of today grow in this knowledge and lead us into a future honouring the sacrifices of their ancestors.”

A portion of the proceeds from ‘Kings’ will go towards MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund.

In March, Elba publicly revealed he tested positive for COVID-19. He has since recovered from the virus.

Last year, Elba featured on James BKS’ single ‘New Breed‘ alongside Q-Tip and Little Simz. James BKS was the first act signed to Elba’s record label, 7Wallace.