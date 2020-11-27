Idris Elba to interview Paul McCartney for one-off BBC special

Idris Elba is set to sit down with Paul McCartney to discuss The Beatles icon’s extraordinary career in music for a BBC One special.

The programme, Idris Elba Meets Paul McCartney, is also set to air on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds next month. The 60-minute special spans the entirety of McCartney’s career right up to the release of his forthcoming album, ‘McCartney III’.

According to an official release the one-off special will see McCartney discuss his writing process, while Idris will seek to understand what continues to inspire the singer some fifty years into his career.

“When I was asked if I wanted to speak to Paul McCartney, after I realised it wasn’t a joke, I immediately said yes…. who wouldn’t?!” Idris said.

“I am a massive fan of Paul’s! His work has inspired and driven me as a musician, and once I get through the shock of sharing the stage with him, I’m excited to talk about his music and craft. What an honour! Looking forward to sitting with you Paul.”

McCartney added: “I’m looking forward to sitting down to a chat with the mighty Idris!”

Macca fans can also enjoy the prospect of watching his secret 2018 show at Liverpool’s Cavern Club in its entirety, where Paul performed a 28-song set to 250 lucky gig-goers.

Kate Phillips, Acting Controller for BBC One, said: “Paul McCartney has undoubtedly created some of the UK’s best loved songs, songs which are known throughout the world, so I’m thrilled that he’ll lift the lid on how he continues to create lyrics and music that will forever stand the test of time.

“The must see combination of Paul in conversation with one of our best loved actors and super fan, Idris Elba, as well as an incredible live performance from the Cavern, are the perfect Christmas presents for BBC audiences.”

The release date is to be confirmed.