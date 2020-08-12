‘If I Had A Hammer’ singer Trini Lopez dies from COVID-19

Singer and actor Trini Lopez has died from complications linked to COVID-19, it’s been confirmed.

The American star, born Trinidad López III, was best known for his role as Pedro Jiminez in 1967’s The Dirty Dozen and for singing a popular cover version of the hit ‘If I Had A Hammer’.

His death was first confirmed in Palm Springs Life Magazine, with Lopez being a longtime resident of the Southern California area and ultimately passing away there.

Lopez was born in Dallas, Texas, in 1937 and grew up in the Little Mexico neighbourhood. He was forced to drop out of high school in his senior year because he needed to earn money to support his family.

After forming his own band at the age of 15, he landed a Columbia Records contract with his band The Big Beats – who were recommended to producer Norman Petty by Buddy Holly.

Later in his career, he also collaborated with Gibson on a pair of iconic guitars which were subsequently used by the likes of Noel Gallagher and Dave Grohl.

His film career, meanwhile, began with 1965’s Marriage on the Rocks. He later took a starring role in 1967’s The Dirty Dozen.

Paying tribute, his friend Alison Martino wrote: “My heart is broken. We lost TRINI LOPEZ today from COVID-19. I will always cherish our unique and special friendship. We are completely gutted. We had just finished a documentary on his life. Farewell my guitar hero.”