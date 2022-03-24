Iggy Azalea and Afrojack announced for EXIT Festival 2022

EXIT Festival has confirmed four new names for the 2022 event, with Iggy Azalea, Afrojack, Alok and ATB all playing the main stage

The four-day Serbian festival takes place between July 7-10 in the Petrovaradin Fortress. Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds and Calvin Harris have both been confirmed as headliners with the likes of Bury Tomorrow, Coach Party, Napalm Death and The Undertones also playing.

Early Bird tickets are currently on sale from £73 with one-day tickets to see Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds also available from £29. Check them out here.

The festival will host over 100 artists over 40 stages, with more headline acts still to be announced.

Last year’s event was the first major festival to be held in Europe since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The Health Centre Novi Sad and the association Project Lab, under the leadership of epidemiologist Marija Milić MD, conducted a COVID study at the festival, where they divided a total of 345 visitors into two groups: vaccinated and those who entered the festival with a negative test. They reportedly resulted in zero coronavirus infections.

Speaking about this year’s event, Dušan Kovačević, EXIT founder and CEO, said: “The fact that we successfully organised the first major festival in the world after the pandemic gives us great confidence and optimism for 2022.

“Last year’s edition also gave us a huge boost in terms of visitors and media, so we decided to further raise the level of line-up and to offer audiences around the world one of our strongest and most diverse editions ever.”

Last year Iggy Azalea announced that she was set to “take a few years” away from music after new album ‘End Of An Era’ was released.

“Shifting my energy and focus to what I’m most excited about is what is right for me and I hope you’ll continue to support whatever creative projects I’m out here doing,” she wrote