Iggy Azalea clarifies her letter for Tory Lanez in shooting trial: “I support prison reform”

Iggy Azalea has spoken out after writing Tory Lanez a letter of support ahead of his sentencing over the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

Last December, Lanez (real name Daystar Peterson) was found guilty of shooting Stallion (real name Megan Jovon Ruth Pete) in both feet during an altercation in July 2020. Peterson, 31, has been in jail since December 23, 2022.

The sentencing of the rapper will continue today (August 8). During a court hearing in Los Angeles, California yesterday (August 7), Judge Herriford briefly summarised the numerous letters of support he had received for Lanez.

One of the letters was written by Azalea, according to court reporter Meghann Cuniff (via The Independent).

Herriford told the court that Azalea’s letter asked him to hand Peterson a sentence “that is transformational, not life-destroying”. BBC News reports that prosecutors are seeking a 13-year prison sentence.

Azalea has since taken to Twitter to clarify her stance on the situation. She began by writing that she has “not been in touch with Tory for months” but said she does “wish him well”. “I don’t ‘support’ anyone,” the Australian rapper continued, adding that “the whole thing is full of oddities”. For the record: 1. I have not been in touch with tory for months, I have no reason to be, but I do wish him well. 2. I don’t “support” anyone.

She went on: "My letter never mentioned anything in regard to what happened that night […] I was told this was for a judge only, yet it's being discussed in public? I never intended to publicly comment.

"[…] I am not in support of throwing away ANY ones [sic] life if we can give reasonable punishments that are rehabilitative instead. I support prison reform. Period […] I was asked to write about my genuine experience and the type of punishment I think he deserves: I did.

"It's not really that interesting but I understand why it's being sensationalized. . . 🤷‍♀️ See ya next week to discuss pizza toppings I suppose. Lol."

In a follow-up tweet, Azalea said: "I really hate that this is todays [sic] discourse online because it's not really an explosive revelation. Yes: he should be held accountable. No: the charges don't warrant 5plus [years] in prison."

Yes: he should be held accountable.

No: the charges don’t warrant 5plus in prison. Most agree with that sentiment because it’s a reasonable take.

This is not news worthy. 🤷‍♀️ — NOT IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) August 8, 2023

Cuniff also reported that a jailer wrote in a letter that Peterson “is remorseful” and has “talked in detail about the event and what he could have done to prevent it”.

Peterson was found guilty of all three charges pegged against him: one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm; one count of carrying a concealed, loaded, and unregistered firearm in a vehicle; and one charge of discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

Pete wasn’t present at yesterday’s hearing, but she submitted a court statement that read (Associated Press): “Since I was viciously shot by the defendant, I have not experienced a single day of peace. Slowly but surely, I’m healing and coming back, but I will never be the same.”

Per the statement, which was read in court by Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Kathy Ta, the rapper also said she “simply could not bring myself to be in a room with Tory again”.

Pete – who required surgery to remove bullet fragments from her feet after the shooting – issued a “final” response over the incident in April. In it, she reflected on the “humiliation” she faced from the public when coming forward with the claims.

“I don’t want to call myself a victim. As I reflect on the past three years, I view myself as a survivor, because I have truly survived the unimaginable,” she wrote in her essay for ELLE.

“Not only did I survive being shot by someone I trusted and considered a close friend, but I overcame the public humiliation of having my name and reputation dragged through the mud by that individual for the entire world to see.”