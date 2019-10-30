Iggy Azalea hits back at T.I. and accuses him of lying as feud with former mentor rages on

Ouch.

Iggy Azalea has pleaded with T.I. to stop lying as the war of words with her former mentor rages on.

In an interview earlier this month, the Hustle Gang rapper described Azalea as his “biggest blunder”, after he helped her to secure fame back in 2012.

Azalea then hit back and described T.I as a “massive misogynist” and claimed that he “has never been able to have a conversation with any woman in which he doesn’t speak like a fortune cookie.”

She has since doubled down on her criticism in a series of since-deleted tweets, pleading with T.I to stop spreading apparent lies.

“Please move on and speak about [the] artist you are (hopefully) actually helping, and stop trying to bring me up for relevance. I don’t bring your ass up, NO ONE is asking about you. I’m tryna be nice because I genuinely have better and more interesting things happening,” she wrote.

“But seeing a man speaking out of his asshole and blurting [out] one thing in public and another in private for years is really infuriating. Keep it pushing sweetie & worry about what your next story line is for family hustle.”

It comes after the pair parted company in 2015 with T.I. revealing in an interview with Ebro In The Morning at the time that Azalea’s handling of a situation with Q-Tip was partly to blame.

“After it was cool, everything was cool, and then they kind of came back and undid what I had just [done].

“I’ma be all the way real, I’m a loyal partner. If I rock with you I’m gon’ rock with you…I really do feel that [Iggy’s team] just needed a little more time to adjust, which I feel they can do. They have the talent, they have the charisma.”

Back in July, Azalea returned with her sophomore album, ‘In My Defense’, which arrived five years after her debut ‘The New Classic’.

The record faced a string of delays. It was originally titled ‘Digital Distortion’ and slated for released in 2016, but was ultimately shelved

In late 2017, Azalea announced that she had left Def Jam Recordings and released the EP ‘Survive the Summer’ on Island Records. In late 2018, she announced that she had also left Island Records. ‘In My Defense’ was released on her own label, Bad Dreams Records.