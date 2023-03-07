Iggy Azalea defends making money from OnlyFans photos

Iggy Azalea has joined the subscription-based platform OnlyFans, revealing that it’s empowering to make money “off her own body”.

The Australian-born rapper joined supermodel Emily Ratajkowski on the latter’s High Low podcast to speak about her newest venture – having been active on OnlyFans for just over a month.

“I made record labels so much money off my body,” she said. “I made a lot of people so much money off my body.” Defending her decision to start an OnlyFans page, she mentioned that she got “the smallest cut off my own fucking body and my own work and my own ideas.”

Now, Iggy Azalea owns all the money she makes from her OnlyFans: “I’m making so much money that I won’t say how much it is”.

When asked about the public scrutiny, Azalea said: “I’m going to post pictures like that anyway because I like it and I think they’re beautiful, and I like my breasts. Fucking sorry!”

A viral clip of The Officially Street Podcast shows a host critique Azalea’s move to OnlyFans: “I don’t think an album of hers has ever made that much money in 24 hours, so congrats to her”.

“Fuck you guys” Azalea continued, speaking about the public response to her OnlyFans. “Why do I have to be so apologetic about what I want to do with my body?”

She argued that she doesn’t want the world to “make it bigger than what it is because it shouldn’t be bigger than what it is”, and that she doesn’t feel “ashamed” and doesn’t want other women “to feel like they constantly have to hide about whatever they want to fucking do too”.

The 32-year-old’s subscription is $25 and offers “first-look access and exclusive content from the project”. Dubbed “Hotter Than Hell”, the project is set to be a coffee table book wrapping up in December.

In other news, the platinum-selling artist promised new music in January, tweeting that new music should be out in “summer”, and sold her catalogue for eight figures in November 2022.