Iggy Azalea: “I really was scared” to compete with Peppa Pig on the charts

Dig into this beef

Last Friday (July 19), Iggy Azalea staged her musical comeback with the album ‘In My Defense’. Now, she’s opened up on her beef with her strongest chart competitor: Peppa Pig.

Last week, the rapper had flippantly instigated a light-hearted feud on Twitter with the beloved children’s television character, who’d made her musical debut with ‘My First Album’ the same day as Azalea. But the rapper told E! News that she “really was scared” about competing with Peppa, “because Peppa Pig is so popular with kids”.

“When I saw that Peppa Pig was releasing an album, I was like, ‘That’s it. I’m beat before I’ve even started’,” she said. But the Aussie artist seems cheered by ‘In My Defense”s performance on the charts so far, and told E! News she’s holding on till the end of the week: “I gotta see what her sales are.”

This beef began last Tuesday (July 16) with a tweet from Azalea, who realised she was competing with the television character, beloved by children around the world, on the charts:

And when Peppa responded with a cutesy reference to her hit song, ‘Fancy’, Iggy demanded a collaboration, or the pig would “end up a breakfast special”:

‘In My Defense’ is Iggy Azalea’s sophomore album, coming five years after her debut ‘The New Classic’, which included the aforementioned ‘Fancy’ as well as singles ‘Work’, ‘Bounce’ and ‘Black Widow’ featuring Rita Ora.

The road to the record’s release was bumpy: It was originally titled ‘Digital Distortion’ and slated for released in 2016, but was shelved. In late 2017, Azalea announced that she had left Def Jam Recordings and released the EP ‘Survive the Summer’ on Island Records. In late 2018, she announced that she had also left Island Records. ‘In My Defense’ was released on her own label, Bad Dreams Records.