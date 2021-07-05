Iggy Azalea responds to accusations of blackfishing in new video: “All I’ve done is try a hair color”

Iggy Azalea has once again found herself in controversy, as people on the internet have accused the rapper of “blackfishing” in a new music video.

On Friday (July 2), Azalea unveiled her video for new song ‘I Am The Stripclub’. In one scene in the video, she appears in the back of a truck wearing a long, black wig flanked by dancers.

When screenshots of the scene began to circulate on Twitter, users pointed out her darker skin complexion and accused her of “blackfishing”, which essentially means to alter one’s looks in a way that makes them appear Black or of mixed race.

And again, the way industries normalize blackfishing is wild AF. https://t.co/h2kkotmJBn — Mikki Kendall (@Karnythia) July 3, 2021

Why can't white women just be white? https://t.co/167LoHSsr3 — Queen Thicktoria, Esq. (Paid Advertisement) (@VeeCeeMurphy76) July 2, 2021

y’all tellin me this the same person pic.twitter.com/5bae1k7zWk — A̵̮̟̩͚͉͚̪͚͊̌̄̅̐̄͘͠ͅ (@notcoolalexis) July 2, 2021

Azalea has since defended her look in the music video, calling the blackfishing claims “ridiculous and baseless”.

“I can’t care about something that ridiculous and baseless,” she wrote on Twitter.

“I’m wearing a shade 6 in Armani foundation, it’s the same shade I’ve worn for the last 3 years. It’s the same shade in every music video since ‘Sally Walker’. Suddenly I wear a black wig in a club scene & it’s an issue.”

She later pointed out the exact shade of makeup she claims to be wearing in the clip, while also pointing out that the lighting was dim because the scene in question was a “club scene”.

She then went on to said the accusation comes from people trying to “create shit outta nothing online”.

“…maybe the internet could watch my music video and see for themselves instead of tryna dog me because a random page I have nothing to do with posted an edit?” she wrote.

“Leave me be, I don’t bother anyone, ppl stay tryna create shit outta nothing online. Just BORED.”

Azalea then offered some parting words for both her fans and her critics.

Earlier this year, Azalea hit out at both YouTube and the Grammy Awards following the release of recent collaboration with Tyga, ‘Sip It’.

Azalea claimed that YouTube wouldn’t promote the video by recommending it to users or adding it to the platform’s trending charts because of the video’s content.

“I’m really disappointed because I’m indie and I depend on things like that for streaming,” Azalea wrote.

“I sent my video in to their staff a week prior and they told me it was perfect, no issues. I don’t really feel like it’s fair, and I really wish someone at YouTube would resolve it.”

She then took aim at the Grammy Awards for being “rigged as fuck”. Azalea herself earned four nominations at the Grammys back in 2015.

“Y’all know that now and collectively agree but forget that the whole [music] biz is ran by the same mfs planning THAT event… so why don’t you believe the whole industry is the same way…”