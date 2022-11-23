Iggy Azalea sells catalog for eight figures: “I don’t have to work another day in my life”

Iggy Azalea has revealed that she has sold her master recordings and publishing catalog in a huge deal.

On Monday (November 21), Billboard cited “a source close to the deal” who claimed Azalea’s agreement with Domain Capital Group included all of the rapper’s shares in her current catalog.

It was also reported that a “trigger” for future earnings on masters was part of the deal. The article said that the sale was “eight-figure[s]”, though an exact sum has not yet been disclosed.

Additionally, Azalea’s label Bad Dreams is fully owned by the artist and now has a new distribution deal that is still to be finalised.

Azalea subsequently addressed the catalog deal on Twitter, shutting down a comparison to Taylor Swift’s controversial master recordings sale. The rapper noted how Swift “did not profit” from that deal.

“I sold a portion of my catalog to who I wanted, for an amount that means I don’t have to work another day in my life,” Azalea explained.

“I love y’all down but the masters conversation is a little beyond most of your understanding of business.”

Another person asked the Australian artist why she had decided to sell now, to which she replied: “I have a larger business I want to invest in.” You can see those posts and more below.

Taylor did not profit from that sale.

I sold a portion of my catalog to who I wanted, for an amount that means I don’t have to work another day in my life.

I love y’all down but the masters conversation is a little beyond most of your understanding of business. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) November 21, 2022

I have a larger business I want to invest in. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) November 21, 2022

Not in 2023 cause my back literally needs a break. Lollllll

But I’m aiming to drop a project instead! https://t.co/EzIKDOCoMw — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) November 23, 2022

You don’t know the truth because you don’t see their deal structures. Have a great night. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) November 23, 2022

In a separate tweet, Azalea said she is “aiming to drop a [new] project” at some point in 2023.

Azalea released her third and latest studio album, ‘The End Of An Era’ in August 2021 via Bad Dreams/ Empire.

Shortly before the record came out, she announced that she was set to “take a few years” away from music to “focus on other creative projects and things I’m feeling passionate [about] and inspired by”.

This summer, Iggy Azalea told fans that she would soon be returning. “I’m coming back,” she wrote on social media. “Cry about it.”