Iggy Pop’s legendary 2016 Royal Albert Hall show is being streamed in full tomorrow

Iggy Pop‘s legendary 2016 show at the Royal Albert Hall in London is set to be replayed in full online tomorrow night (May 13) to mark the fourth anniversary of the gig.
The show came as Iggy toured his ‘Post Pop Depression’ album and saw him performing with the same star-studded live band — including Queens of the Stone Age‘s Josh Homme and Dean Fertita and Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders — he assembled for the LP.
The May 13, 2016 gig can be relived all over again tomorrow night as it will be streamed in full on YouTube at 8PM UK time. You’ll be able to watch the stream in the below video when it goes live.
Ready to re-live it? https://t.co/2Jnl4W8V8L
— Iggy Pop (@IggyPop) May 12, 2020
You can see the hit-packed setlist from Iggy Pop’s Royal Albert Hall show below.
Lust for Life
Sister Midnight
American Valhalla
Sixteen
In the Lobby
Some Weird Sin
Funtime
Tonight
Sunday
German Days
Mass Production
Nightclubbing
Gardenia
The Passenger
China Girl
Break Into Your Heart
Fall in Love With Me
Repo Man
Baby
Chocolate Drops
Paraguay
Success
Back in late March, the ‘Post Pop Depression’ making-of documentary American Valhalla was screened for free online for fans to enjoy during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.