Iggy Pop’s legendary 2016 Royal Albert Hall show is being streamed in full tomorrow

Iggy Pop‘s legendary 2016 show at the Royal Albert Hall in London is set to be replayed in full online tomorrow night (May 13) to mark the fourth anniversary of the gig.

The show came as Iggy toured his ‘Post Pop Depression’ album and saw him performing with the same star-studded live band — including Queens of the Stone Age‘s Josh Homme and Dean Fertita and Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders — he assembled for the LP.

The May 13, 2016 gig can be relived all over again tomorrow night as it will be streamed in full on YouTube at 8PM UK time. You’ll be able to watch the stream in the below video when it goes live.

You can see the hit-packed setlist from Iggy Pop’s Royal Albert Hall show below.

Lust for Life

Sister Midnight

American Valhalla

Sixteen

In the Lobby

Some Weird Sin

Funtime

Tonight

Sunday

German Days

Mass Production

Nightclubbing

Gardenia

The Passenger

China Girl

Break Into Your Heart

Fall in Love With Me

Repo Man

Baby

Chocolate Drops

Paraguay

Success

Back in late March, the ‘Post Pop Depression’ making-of documentary American Valhalla was screened for free online for fans to enjoy during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.